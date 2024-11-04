Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 29,960 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 224,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 84,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period.

BATS JPIB opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

