Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

