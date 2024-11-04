WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $223.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Shares of WCC opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in WESCO International by 0.5% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 186,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 580.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

