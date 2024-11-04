Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

