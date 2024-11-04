Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.3-5.3% yr/yr to ~$846.5-862.9, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.35 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.670-11.870 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a $389.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.69.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.31. The company had a trading volume of 403,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day moving average is $325.28. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $241.95 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.