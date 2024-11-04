Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.5 million-$862.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.3 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.670-11.870 EPS.

Waters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.74. The stock had a trading volume of 508,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,644. Waters has a 1-year low of $241.95 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

