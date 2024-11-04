Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.5 million-$862.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.3 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.670-11.870 EPS.
Waters Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WAT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.74. The stock had a trading volume of 508,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,644. Waters has a 1-year low of $241.95 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
