Vestor Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $420.39 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $338.77 and a 12 month high of $433.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

