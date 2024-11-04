Vestor Capital LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.15. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

