Vestor Capital LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.