Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $805.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $764.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

