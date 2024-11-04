Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VERX opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 351.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Vertex has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,299,827. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 56,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,300,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 932,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,026,423.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock worth $64,039,589 in the last 90 days. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

