Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 204,077 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,077 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $43,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

