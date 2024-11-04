Universal Media Group (UMGP) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Universal Media Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group’s peers have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Media Group Competitors 1876 4828 9070 263 2.48

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Media Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Universal Media Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 -$350,000.00 -2.99 Universal Media Group Competitors $1.02 billion $9.23 million -7.25

Universal Media Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Media Group Competitors -548.75% -134.14% -26.49%

Summary

Universal Media Group peers beat Universal Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

