United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

