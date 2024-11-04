Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $232.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

