Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $27.90 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $620,630.07 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,746.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00495033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005778 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07234355 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $427,540.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.