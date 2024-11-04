Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 78.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Twilio by 13.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.