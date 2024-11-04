Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,285 shares of company stock valued at $897,398. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

