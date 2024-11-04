TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $573.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

