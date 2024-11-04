TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $492.89 million and $41.23 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

