TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.64. 1,072,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,866. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

