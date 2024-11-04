The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 80,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,870 shares of company stock worth $18,256,369. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.