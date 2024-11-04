Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Terra has a market capitalization of $214.31 million and $17.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
