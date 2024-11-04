T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $42,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.56%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

