Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 47,036.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 147.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Barclays upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

