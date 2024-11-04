Strong Trading Up 1.8% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $286,198.70 and $34,708.77 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Buying and Selling Strong

