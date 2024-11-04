Stride Reaches One Day Volume of $57,433.98 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Stride has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $57,433.98 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stride alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,312.28 or 1.00926923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.90 or 1.00676677 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Stride

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.57807474 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $80,278.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.