StockNews.com Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HNI opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. HNI has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock worth $5,597,281 over the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in HNI by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HNI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

