StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR opened at $1.21 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

