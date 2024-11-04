SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 102.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

