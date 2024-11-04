Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $77,208.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $77,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $657,132. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

