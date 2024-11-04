Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.800-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $167.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.