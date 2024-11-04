Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 8,982 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,893,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.