Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.93 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $240.93 million and $4.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00491803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

