Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Trimmed by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 4.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

