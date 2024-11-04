Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

Shopify Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,158. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

