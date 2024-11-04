Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Reduced by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

