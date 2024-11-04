Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after buying an additional 96,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

