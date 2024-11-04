SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 123.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.4 %

SN stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

