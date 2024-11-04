Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.45. 2,275,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,143,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

