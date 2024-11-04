Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Earnings Results

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.390-1.400 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 8,134,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,569. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.