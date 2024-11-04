Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE OI opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.20.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after buying an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 33.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 172,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 439,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

