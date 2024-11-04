Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 6,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 310.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $376.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $268.80 and a twelve month high of $388.03. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

