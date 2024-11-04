Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

