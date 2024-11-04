Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.