Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 38,469 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,469 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.91 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

