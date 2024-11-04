Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,552 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $285,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $453.89 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.45 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.