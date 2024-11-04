Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

