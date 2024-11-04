ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 39.9% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $912,225.08 and approximately $18.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00096391 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

