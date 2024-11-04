Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.57.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PH traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $638.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,165. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $399.19 and a 12-month high of $646.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $615.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.22.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

